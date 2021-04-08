TUPELO • Finding ways to win, no matter how it happens, is critical in baseball games that feature two of the top Class 6A teams in the state.
Lewisburg found a way to plate a run in the top of the seventh to capture a 5-4 win over the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Tupelo on Thursday night, evening the Division 1-6A series after the Golden Wave’s 2-0 win in nine innings on Tuesday.
Lewisburg catcher Gray Bane, a Mississippi State signee, led off the seventh with his second double of the game. After a groundout moved courtesy runner Matthew Mullen to third, a slow roller off the end of Cade Greer’s bat found its way between first base and the mound to score Mullen for the lead.
“Gray’s been in a big funk and came out of it tonight. That was the key was getting the leadoff double,” Lewisburg head coach Rusty Cagle said. “Got him to third and Cade’s been struggling, but found a way to hit it off the cap to score a run. And that’s just the way baseball goes. We lost the other night on two wild pitches and tonight we win on a ball that doesn’t leave the infield.”
The teams traded runs throughout the game. Lewisburg (12-5, 3-2) was gifted three runs on six errors by Tupelo (17-4, 4-1). Starting pitcher Mason Morris threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks.
“I didn’t think he had his best stuff tonight, but I thought he competed well enough to win,” Tupelo head coach Justin Reed said. “This is big baseball. Being able to come out and beat everybody every night is not how it always works, but you’ve got to bounce back for that third game.”
Tupelo travels to Lewisburg for the rubber match on Saturday.
Scott Sharp picked up the win in relief for Lewisburg. Bo Jaggers took the loss for the Wave.
Hunter Elliott was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Tupelo.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Tupelo put two on with no out in the bottom of the fifth before its bunt attempt popped straight up, leading to a double play, failing to add to its 4-3 lead.
Big Stat: The two teams combined for 10 errors and 18 runners left on base.
Coach Speak: “We can start picking and choosing which moment cost us the ball game. There was too many.” – Reed