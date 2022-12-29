GLEN – With Darby Pitts boxed in, Abby Patterson had to let it rip.
The senior reserve guard came up big, scoring 22 points to lift Mantachie past Hickory Flat, 57-54, at the Peggy Bain Memorial Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Pitts, Mantachie’s top scorer, was held in check by a box-and-one defense and limited to 10 points. Patterson was more than capable of picking up the slack and started knocking down 3-pointers early.
“As soon as I saw what they were doing I was like, oh man,” Patterson said. “Darby’s one of our main scorers, and if she’s not shooting the ball then we’re not going to put up a lot of points. I just knew we had to score, and I was just playing.”
Behind strong outside shooting and its defense, Mantachie (7-8) took a 30-22 halftime lead and stretched it out to 42-31 in the third quarter. But Hickory Flat (14-5) clawed back and eventually took a 50-49 lead on Vonterrica Garner’s free throw with 3:45 left in the game.
Patterson made a layup, and then she hit a free throw with 1:05 left to tie it at 54-54. Pitts then got a layup for a 56-54 lead with 42 seconds to go.
Hickory Flat committed 23 turnovers on the game, including five in the final two minutes.
“We got in a period there where we got a little too lax,” Mantachie coach Carleigh King said. “We had to get them refocused and get back to the importance of defense and rebounding.”
Hickory Flat was playing short-handed, with two players out of town. Then foul troubles hit, as three players fouled out. Kamri Westmoreland, a 6-foot-1 center, fouled out with 1:05 left. She finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought some people stepped up and did some good things. They just didn’t have the experience we needed to value (the ball) at the end,” Lady Rebels coach Zach Carnell said.
Audrey Shell scored 13 points for Mantachie. Hickory Flat was led by Abigail Tatum, who made 6 of 12 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points.
Hickory Flat shot 7 of 19 from downtown, while Mantachie was 9 of 25.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Mustangs closed the game on an 8-2 run.
Point Maker: Patterson shot 7 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “I feel good about the way we’re playing and getting a little momentum going into division play.” – King
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.