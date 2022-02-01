OXFORD – The Perkins sisters sent Lafayette to another state championship game.
Caroline Perkins scored both of her team’s goals, including one on an assist from Julia Perkins, and the Lady Commodores beat Saltillo 2-1 in the Class 5A state semifinals on Tuesday.
Lafayette (18-3) will play for its fourth-straight title on Saturday against Florence.
Caroline Perkins scored the winning goal in the 67th minute when she fielded a rebound off the Saltillo goalkeeper’s hands. She collided with her older sister before punching it in.
“I saw Julia was shooting and I was trying to follow her up,” Caroline Perkins said. “I thought (the official) was going to call it a foul, but I shot it anyway.”
The freshman’s goal came six minutes after Saltillo (16-6-1) got on the board. After getting very little offensive push in the first half, the Lady Tigers found a flow in the second, and freshman Riley Dickens found the net to tie the match.
That came four minutes after Dickens had a strong shot on goal saved by Madison Buford, who had four saves on the night. Lafayette’s back line was solid most of the match.
“We had a session yesterday on reigning them in a little bit, about not stepping as much,” Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs said. “I think that frustrated them because they want to step, but I do think keeping the ball in front of us the whole time, it was hard for them to get the ball in behind us.”
Caroline Perkins scored her first goal in the 20th minute. Julia Perkins turned a ball left and hit her sister in stride for a strike into the left side of the net.
This is the third-straight year Lafayette has eliminated Saltillo in the semifinal round.
“We didn’t bow out. In years past we’ve bowed out and gone down two goals. That wasn’t the case,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “We continued to fight to the very end, so I was very proud of them tonight.”
Lafayette and Florence will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Brandon High School.
“Our slogan is, ‘To the top,’ and we talk about the mountains you have to climb,” Scruggs said. “It’s really hard to stay on top of that mountain. I’m really proud that we’re able to get another opportunity, and hopefully we can show out at state on Saturday.”