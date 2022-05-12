WHEELER – It’s easy to overlook Kiersten Perkins, and not just because she’s one of the smallest players on the field.
She hits between two big boppers in Vardaman’s lineup – Maddie Terrell and Makynlie Jones, both of whom opposing teams tend to pitch around and often intentionally walk. That strategy did not pay off for Wheeler on Thursday night.
Perkins laced a two-out, three-run triple in the top of the seventh inning, lifting Vardaman to a 7-4 win in Game 1 of the Class 1A softball finals. Game 2 is Friday at Vardaman.
Terrell, who had hit a solo home run in the fifth, was intentionally walked in the seventh to load the bases.
“Of course, her stature, she’s not very big, but she’s got a pretty powerful bat in key situations,” Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said of Perkins. “She’s had three or four games where we’re tied or behind, and she’s had some big hits.”
Perkins’ heroics were necessary after Wheeler (18-8) erased a 4-0 deficit in the sixth. Madison Shockley had an RBI single, and then Catelyn Brown tied the game with a three-run double.
Addie Lucius and Amry Logan led off Vardaman’s seventh with a pair of singles before Wheeler got the eight- and nine-hole hitters out. Then Terrell, who’s hit 15 homers this season, was walked.
Perkins drove a pitch down the left field line.
“People get kind of intimidated when Maddie and Makynlie come up,” Perkins said. “When you have a small girl like me in the middle of them, then you can just put it in the hole wherever.”
Jones (15-4) got the win in the circle for the Lady Rams (20-5). She allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
“We didn’t have a problem timing her up, we were just trying to hit it to the school over there,” Wheeler coach Molly Brown said.
Jones got a big helping hand from Perkins in the fourth, when the Lady Eagles had two on with no outs. Perkins made a diving grab of a Shockley line drive and touched the second base bag to double off the runner.
“That was kind of a God was with me type deal,” Perkins said.
Brown (18-8) took the loss for Wheeler.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Lucius, Logan and Perkins all got base hits in the seventh on the first of second pitch of their at-bats.
Big Stat: Perkins had three of Vardaman’s 11 hits.
Coach Speak: “She’s one of those with a long, lanky frame, it’s hard to pick it up out of her hand clean.” – Hegwood, on Jones