STARKVILLE – Starkville and West Point appeared primed for another slugfest on Friday night. But Starkville junior quarterback Trey Petty had other ideas.
Petty tossed three touchdown passes in the second half to help the Jackets explode for a 44-13 victory. Three of Petty's touchdown passes went to Jaquevin Jenkins, including two in the decisive third quarter.
For the night, Petty finished 19 of 24 for 343 yards and five touchdowns.
"It's about executing," Starkville head coach Chris Jones said. "When we execute, we can be really good. At certain times, it's not what other teams are doing but about what we're not doing. But we’ve still got to get better, and we didn't play 100 percent as far as our grades."
After both teams had a turnover in the first quarter, Starkville (2-0) and West Point (0-2) got the offenses rolling in the second quarter. The Jackets took the early 7-0 lead thanks to a Jenkins 8-yard scoring run.
West Point answered with a Quinterion Evans 5-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game. The Green Wave tied the game again at 13-13 with a Kahnen Daniels 11-yard run.
Starkville, which had a 68-yard touchdown pass by Petty in the second quarter, took a 16-13 halftime lead following a Braden Green 24-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half.
But the second half would be a different story as the Green Wave were held out of the end zone.
"We held it together in the first half and played really hard," West Point head coach Chris Chambless said. "When things don't go our way, we’ve got to learn how to come together as a team and overcome adversity. But I like my team, and we're going to continue to work hard."
Daniels accounted for a good chunk of West Point's offense. Overall, the Green Wave had 249 yards of offense while Daniels had 18 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown along with one catch for 31 yards.
Extra Point
Turning Point: Early in the third quarter, Starkville turned a slim 16-13 lead to 30-13 in less than two minutes.
Point Man: Petty was 19 of 24 passing for 343 yards with five touchdown passes.
Talking Point: "My receivers really make me look good. We have so many guys that can make plays at any time.” – Petty
Notes
• West Point's last 0-2 start to a season was in 2011 when the Green Wave opened the schedule with losses to South Panola and Columbus.
• West Point has now dropped three of the last four meetings with Starkville. Last year's game was canceled due to Covid.
• Petty barely missed tying a career high in touchdown passes, falling one short of the high (six) he had last season in a game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.