Phifer, Dozier voted Athletes of the Week

Aug 24, 2023

Ingomar's Macie Phifer and Amory's Kye Dozier have been voted the Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Phifer, an outside hitter for the volleyball team, recorded 57 total kills in wins against Walnut and Belmont. The junior has 169 kills on the season for the No. 1-ranked Falcons.

Phifer won the Daily Journal's Twitter poll for Female Athlete of the Week with 61.5% of the vote. The other nominees were Amory golfer Adeline Bailey and Kossuth volleyball player Aven Mathis.

Dozier finished first in a pair of golf tournaments over the past week. The senior shot a 36 at Pontotoc and then a 33 in a home match. Amory won both matches.

Dozier garnered 60.8% of the vote for Male Athlete of the Week, beating out a pair of football players in New Albany's Braden Shettles and Ripley's Keegan Strong.