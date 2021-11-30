BLUE MOUNTAIN – Ingomar lost a few players from last season’s Class 1A state title team, but it hasn’t lost its championship mentality.
The Lady Falcons withstood a tough 1A road test Tuesday night, holding off No. 8-ranked Blue Mountain for a 48-42 win.
Ingomar (7-2) found itself in a 42-42 ballgame with 1:43 left, but layups by Camleigh Ball and Macie Phifer helped close the door.
“Coach (Trent) Adair always talks about being a dog and fighting back when you’re down, and it was really tight,” Phifer said. “It was a tough environment out there tonight. No matter who we lost from last season, for various reasons, that’s something that’s been instilled in us.”
Phifer, a freshman, finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She did so despite playing on a right ankle that she sprained eight days earlier.
“Just watching her, she’s still not completely 100%. She still had a nice game,” Adair said.
Ingomar won despite committing 25 turnovers. Eight of those turnovers occurred in the third quarter, as Blue Mountain (9-1) pulled within 33-32.
Keyauna Foote’s 3-pointer tied the game at 37-37, but Cadie Jo Byrd answered with her own triple at the 3:24 mark of the fourth.
A layup by Arare Foote tied it at 42-42, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t score again.
Saniyah Cook led Blue Mountain with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but she was shut out in the second half. The Lady Cougars shot 29.8% from the field.
“We didn’t move on offense. We were standing,” Blue Mountain coach Regina Chills said. “They know what we’re supposed to do, but it was like the offense wasn’t moving.”
Ingomar shot 52.6% from the floor.
(B) Ingomar 73, Blue Mountain 47: Trailing 24-18 at halftime, No. 6 Ingomar used an explosive 37-point third quarter to pull away.
D.J. Beard and Breyden Bell had 16 points apiece for the Falcons (10-0). Blue Mountain (5-3) was led by Javari Hall’s 19 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Blue Mountain tied it with 1:43 left, Ball made a layup and Phifer scored off a turnover with 40 seconds left.
Point Maker: Phifer shot 9 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “I will do anything for (my teammates). Even if it means playing in a little bit of pain, I’ll take a few Ibuprofens for them, and I’ll get out there.” – Phifer