INGOMAR – It was a sweep, but it was by no means easy.
Ingomar had to rally in each of the last two sets to beat Mantachie in volleyball action Tuesday night, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-23). The Lady Falcons (7-1) were trailing 18-11 in the third set but scrambled back to win behind the big arm of outside hitter Macie Phifer.
“It’s maybe a maturity thing, that we’re hopefully going in the right direction in terms of growing a little bit and being able to finish,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. “That has been a problem in the past, just staying in the moment, not losing focus, and being able to play well at the end. We’ve done a better job of that lately.”
Phifer, a sophomore, finished with 21 kills. Nine of those came in the third set, including four during a 9-0 run that saw Ingomar surge ahead 20-18.
“We’re definitely growing, but we’re getting a lot more mentally tough to fight through that. Last year we would have just laid down,” Phifer said.
It was not just the Macie Phifer Show. Cadie Jo Byrd had eight kills, while T’Nya Jones had three kills and three service aces – her final ace ended the match. Wilbanks also cited the play of setter Lindsey Dillard, who set up Phifer for most of her kills.
“They’re a good team,” Wilbanks said of Mantachie (8-2). “They don’t mess up a lot. They put it back on you and make you earn points, and I thought we did a pretty good job of earning some points when we had the opportunity.”
Mantachie was led by Bailey Coker (seven kills), Alexis Leach (five kills) and Ramsey Montgomery (six aces). The Lady Mustangs used a different defensive rotation than normal, which led to some holes on the back line that Ingomar was able to exploit.
Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery expects Tuesday’s setback to pay off down the line.
“I told them just then, I’ve set the schedule up intentionally to play really good teams,” Montgomery said. “We’re not playing anybody that we’re going to blow out of the water.”
