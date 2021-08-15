MOOREVILLE • Dawson Phillips was forced to grow up fast, but it could pay off in a big senior season.
Phillips was baptized by fire as a freshman in 2018, earning his first career start at quarterback in Mooreville’s first division game of the season at Pontotoc, seven games through the season. The Warriors won 46-0 that night, and the Troopers went on to finish 3-8, including a 0-5 mark in division play.
It was all a learning experience for the young signal-caller – one that helped him break out as a sophomore with 2,903 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Then, he continued his strong play as a junior last year, throwing for 1,743 yards and 11 touchdowns in a shortened season.
“My whole freshman season was really fast,” Phillips said in a practice on Thursday evening. “With that experience, it all started to slow down. Now, my arm strength and my understanding of other teams’ defenses has grown a lot.”
Phillips’ development was tied to head coach Jimmy Young’s growth as a young coach.
Young was in his second season as the head man at Mooreville when he took a chance on a freshman quarterback.
“Our careers go together, especially right now,” said Young. “I pray the Lord willing and the saints don’t rise, we keep moving forward together in our growth together and as individuals. It’s been learning experiences, learning curves and some pain along the way, but it’s been a blessing to watch it start to come to fruition for this fall.”
A lot of the growing pains in Mooreville’s Air Raid offense have been the 36 career interceptions thrown by Phillips, but he’s confident he can continue the trend of limiting the mistakes as he did a season ago, when he threw 11 picks – nine fewer than the 20 from his sophomore season.
Veterans and WR depth
His expectations will be aided in the fact the Troopers return eight other starters around him on offense, including the entire offensive line, anchored by twins Jaylon and Taylon Land.
The Troopers also feature a group of nine receivers that shows tons of promise, like baseball converts Jacob Scott and Luke Carpenter. Others like Jordan Franks, Caleb Holladay and Kody Fisk are returning starters on an offense that averaged 18 points per game last season.
“I’m really excited about having all these weapons and so many guys back from last year,” said Phillips. “I think we have the talent that can show itself on the field. We’ve all grown a lot since last year, and we’re ready to prove that.”