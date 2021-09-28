Jimmy Young’s Air Raid offense lived up to its billing last Friday night.
In the Battle of Highway 371, Mooreville topped previously unbeaten rival Mantachie 70-58 for its first win of the season as both teams racked up close to 1,200 yards of combined offense.
The Troopers (1-4) accounted for 683 yards, with 637 of that coming through the air.
“Coming in, I thought we’d have a really good game offensively," Young said. "I didn’t think they’d be able to stop us very much, but I also didn’t think I’d have to score that much to be honest. As they game was going, it was all just clicking.”
It was a welcome sight for the Mooreville offense, which despite putting up gaudy numbers through the first four weeks still ended each game with tough losses.
That offense is led by veteran quarterback Dawson Phillips, who had a career night Friday. The senior completed 38 of 43 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns; he added 47 yards and one score on the ground.
His 10 total touchdowns and passing yardage shattered Mooreville’s single-game records and further extends his lead as the school’s all-time passing leader in every category.
The 637 passing yards is 9 yards short of a statewide single-game record set in 2011 by Amory’s Forest Williams.
“Games like that are rare,” said Young. “Everything was going so smooth. You didn’t realize the amount of numbers he was putting up at the time. … I’m thankful he got to experience a game like that.”
The Troopers’ receiving corps was the beneficiary of Phillips’ sharpness.
Jacob Scott led the team with 13 receptions for 188 yards but didn’t reach the end zone for the first time all season. Jordan Franks made up for it, though, as he had 11 receptions for 166 yards and six touchdowns. Luke Carpenter led in receiving yards at 224 yards and two scores on nine catches.
“We didn’t have the drops that we’ve had in previous weeks that hurt us,” Young said. “Seeing them execute this week, was good to see them bounce back.”
The passing attack that is averaging 369.4 yards per game will look to carry its cohesion into Division 1-4A play this week as Mooreville visits Shannon.
The Red Raiders (1-4) are giving up 30 points per game, but they're coming off their best performance of the year in a 16-14 win over Calhoun City last week.
“I think the way we performed Friday is what we’re capable of doing if we execute,” said Young. “I think it’s a big boost of confidence for our boys that if we do what we’re supposed to, we’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the area, an offensive line that gives him time, and we've got a really good group of receivers that can get it done.”