MOOREVILLE • Dawson Phillips and Jacob Scott’s connection has given opposing defenses nightmares all season.
Corinth is the latest foe to be spooked.
Mooreville's senior quarterback and wide receiver tandem torched the Warriors with four touchdown connections en route to a 42-21 rout in the second week of Division 1-4A play.
“We didn’t have him last week so we had a lot of catching up to do,” Phillips said of his chemistry with Scott. “I have every bit of faith in Jacob. He’s shown me what he can do with the ball. It’s just incredible how somebody is that good playing their first year of high school football.”
Mooreville’s 13-7 halftime lead quickly disappeared as Corinth’s Broderick Alexander took the opening kick of the second half 65 yards for the score.
From there, the Troopers' duo took over for an Air Raid offense that sputtered in the first half with three turnovers and a turnover on downs in the first half. Phillips found Scott for a 22-yard score before Corinth answered with a 24-yard strike from Brawner Cregeen to Alexander to tie the game, 21-21 with 5:00 to go in the third.
Just 52 seconds later, the Troopers (2-5, 1-1) broke the tie with a 67-yard bomb from Phillips to Scott. Another 11-yard pass to Scott early in the fourth gave Mooreville a 35-21 lead.
Scott had 19 receptions for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
Corinth (1-6, 0-2) had little answers on the ground, gaining just 54 yards all game. Alexander led the team with 114 yards and three total touchdowns, plus an interception on defense.
“It’s the best performance our defense has had all year,” said Mooreville head coach Jimmy Young.
Mooreville had 540 yards of offense to Corinth’s 181.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Up 35-21, Mooreville’s defense forced a punt that set up a 14-yard touchdown run for Jordan Franks with 3:59 left to seal the win.
Point Man: Phillips was 31 of 45 for 437 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Talking Point: “We’ve got a young team. And when you’ve got a young team this seems to happen, but some time or another these guys are going to have to grow up and play the second half like they did the first half.” - Corinth interim head coach Ivan Denton.
Notes
• Mooreville’s Kody Fisk had two fumble recoveries while Taylor Williams and Caleb Holladay added a pair of interceptions.
• Jordan Franks had 196 total yard and two touchdowns on 22 touches.
• Next week, Pontotoc hosts Houston, while Mooreville visits Caledonia.