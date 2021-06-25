FULTON • Pine Grove’s patience could pay off big next basketball season.
The Panthers will be as experienced as they’ve been in years, with senior Carson Rowland and junior Jack Hudson leading the way. Plus they’ve added a big body in junior Jamas Cox, a 6-foot-3 Ripley transfer who is now eligible after sitting out last year.
“These kids have been playing, some of them since the eighth grade, and they’re finally there,” coach Jake Walker said. “We’ve got seniors and juniors now, and they understand the timeline is about the run out, and that urgency has hit them a little bit.”
Pine Grove went 16-12 last season and lost in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs to Ingomar, which reached the title game. The Panthers move up to 2A next season and will be in a division that includes Baldwyn and New Site.
Walker believes his team is well-equipped for the challenge.
Rowland is the point man, someone who can score in myriad ways. He missed the first 10 games last season with a knee injury but ended up averaging a team-best 18.9 points per game. Rowland shot 58.5% from the field, including 43.1% from 3-point range.
Hudson averaged 13.2 points, shooting 62.6% overall and 52.9% from deep.
“With them both out there, especially Carson, and Jack’s filling his role a lot better than he has in the past, there’s not much I have to do. I can just sit there and watch,” Walker said.
Cox should be a nice complement to the backcourt tandem of Rowland and Hudson. He showed a soft outside shooting touch in Thursday’s 59-45 summer league win over Itawamba AHS, but Cox will mainly be counted on to work in the paint.
“Obviously him on offense helps a lot, him having a presence in the post, being able to throw the ball down there and work off him,” Rowland said. “It’ll give me and Jack a little bit of a break.”
Walker said he was impressed with how Cox handled sitting out a whole season.
“He was in practice doing the things he needed to do, and that way when his time came this summer, he was so excited,” Walker said. “He just kind of flowed right into it. There was no adjustment period for him.”
That bodes well for the coming season, which the Panthers are eagerly anticipating.
“We lost some guys last year; we’ve got to fill some roles with a few younger guys,” Rowland said. “But we’re pretty experienced, and we feel really good going into the year thinking we can make a run.”