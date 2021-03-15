After two seasons at Hamilton, Wade Pierce has left to become head football coach at Southeast Lauderdale.
The Lions went 2-9 in Pierce’s first season, then 4-7 last fall. They missed the playoffs both years.
Prior to coming to Hamilton, Pierce was an assistant coach for seven years at Neshoba Central, his alma mater. He takes over a Southeast Lauderdale team that went 2-7 last season and lost to Hazlehurst in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Tigers were struck by tragedy in October when head coach Calvin Hampton died in a car accident.