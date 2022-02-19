PINE GROVE • Jake Walker left Saturday morning’s pregame practice feeling good about how well his Pine Grove team was prepared to take on Coahoma County later that night.
The Panthers made good of Walker’s instincts, putting together a complete performance in a 56-48 overtime win over the two-time defending Class 2A champs in the second-round matchup.
Coahoma County (22-8) had won four of the last five 2A titles. Pine Grove (21-8) will host Leflore County next Saturday in the third round.
“The kids knew. All the four of the last five stuff. We didn’t shy away from it, we talked about,” said Walker. “We wanted to see where we stood. I could tell at practice today that they were locked in and ready to take on the challenge.”
That preparation was apparent out of the gate as Pine Grove started on a 13-0 run with its first three baskets coming from 3-point range.
But to take down a giant, it was going to take more than just a hot start. The Red Panthers were an abysmal 2 of 15 (13.3%) from deep against Pine Grove’s matchup zone defense in the first half. Coahoma found its stroke a little more in the second half, hitting seven threes – the last coming from Cameron Bell with 34 seconds left in the fourth to tie it 48-48.
A missed free throw cost Pine Grove a chance to end it in regulation. But bigger than blowing a nine-point lead in the fourth was leading scorer Carson Rowland finally finding his rhythm.
Rowland scored 11 points in the fourth, after being held to just two points in the first half. That momentum carried into OT, where the senior took and made the biggest shot of the night.
With Pine Grove 50-48 after a pair of free throws from Hayden Holcomb, Rowland took an ill-advised, step-back 3-point shot but buried it despite getting fouled with 1:23 left.
“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in myself – I’m sure everybody knows that,” said Rowland. “Right when I went up to shoot it, I heard like six people yell ‘No!’ But I was already into the shot, so I had to fire it up.”
Pine Grove shot 19 of 36 (52.8%) from the floor and 7 of 17 (41.2%) from deep. Rowland led with 21 points, while Jack Hudson added 13.
Coahoma County was 18 of 57 (31.6%) from the field, including 0 for 6 in OT.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pine Grove was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in OT, and Rowland’s only 3-point make allowed the Panthers to outscore Coahoma 8-0 in those four minutes.
Point Maker: Rowland was 7 of 13 from the floor, 6 of 9 from the stripe, and added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Talking Point: “These kids have changed the program. This is a special group of juniors and seniors. They just buy in. And for Pine Grove boys, this is a pretty big deal for them.” – Walker, on a second quarterfinal appearance in three years