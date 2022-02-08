Pine Grove's Ellie Fryar drives up the floor for a layup in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Walnut at the Division 1-2A Tournament in Belmont. Fryar scored a team-high 22 points in the 58-51 win.
BELMONT • Katie Bates called a timeout with her team facing a 15-point deficit in the second quarter to calm her team’s nerves.
Facing elimination in the first round of the Division 1-2A Tournament, Pine Grove settled in after digging the big hole and climbed back to take a 58-51 win over Walnut on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers (16-10) advance to face Belmont in Thursday’s semifinals.
“If you look at the scoreboard at that point, you can get overwhelmed and start thinking you can’t do it,” said Bates. “So we focused on two stops in a row, two scores in a row. A stop and a score and continue that. … They just executed that over the last two and a half quarters.”
Walnut (13-11) went on a 14-0 run in the second, using Madi Kate Vuncannon’s first nine points of the game for a 23-8 advantage. At that point, Pine Grove had more traveling violations (4) than it did field goals (2).
Pine Grove junior Ellie Fryar sat on the bench with two fouls as Walnut made its run. Following Bates’ timeout, Fryar reentered the game and helped chip the deficit to 29-21 by halftime.
“I think when we came back out out after halftime, we looked up and saw we’re only down eight, it just gave us confidence we could come back and win it,” said Fryar.
Fryar teamed up with Lana Rowland to lead Pine Grove’s offensive effort in the second half. Fryar scored 15 of her 22 points after the break, while Rowland added 12 of her 18.
Rowland’s pair of layups tied the game at 36-36 late in the third. Then, the junior scored five of the team’s points in a 10-2 run to take an eight-point lead by the 3:28 mark of the fourth.
“I think the whole team just feeds off of me and Ellie being out there together,” said Rowland.
Pine Grove shot 55% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. Walnut was 45% from the floor and just 13 of 24 (54%) on its free throw attempts. Vuncannon led with 27 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: A 3-point basket from Walnut’s Laura Leigh Hughes cut Pine Grove’s lead to 54-50 in the final minute, but Fryar immediately answered with a layup on the other end for the game-sealing points.
Point Maker: Fryar was 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We had an inexperienced group coming into the year and as the season went along we grew up some, but we’ve had some mental lapses along the way. We saw that happen today.” - Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon.