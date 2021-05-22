PINE GROVE • After collecting only three hits in a shutout loss on Friday night in Game 1, Pine Grove’s bats came alive with their season on the line.
The Panthers pounded four home runs, six extra-base hits and 13 total hits en route to a 16-11 win against Tupelo Christian in Game 2 on Saturday to even the Class 1A North championship series at 1-1.
Pine Grove, which lost 8-0 in Game 1, will travel to TCPS on Monday for Game 3 and a trip to Pearl on the line.
“I never worried about my guys not showing up today,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “Those offensive numbers are what we are capable of. It just seems like we get kind of streaky in bunches. We capable of that, it just seems like we need a spark here or there.”
That spark came from Carson Rowland.
The Panthers (27-9) found themselves down 4-3 when King turned to Rowland on the mound in relief with no outs in the fourth.
A two-run fielding error quickly saw TCPS’ lead jump to 6-3 before Rowland ended the threat.
In the bottom half of the inning, Rowland cranked a two-run homer that helped spark a 10-run inning that saw 13 Panthers come to the plate and take a commanding 13-6 lead.
“I really felt like Carson’s swing set the tone,” King said.
The power swings continued for Pine Grove as TCPS (22-10) plated three in the top of the fifth on a bases-clearing triple from Noah Foster to pull the score to 13-10.
D.J. Smith started the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to right field. Rowland and Gunnar Kirkman then hit back-to-back jacks in the sixth. Kirkman was 2 for 2 at the plate with four RBIs.
For Rowland, the second home run was his fourth of this postseason, and ninth career playoff homer despite losing his sophomore season to COVID-19.
“I thrive in big moments. If we need a big hit, I want to be up there swinging the bat. If we need a big pitch I want to be the one throwing it. I just have confidence in myself and love the big moment,” Rowland said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Kirkman’s three-RBI triple and run scored on a wild pitch capped a 10-run inning in the bottom of the fourth that started with a two-run homer from Rowland.
Big Stat: TCPS scored 11 runs on five hits, nine walks and four Pine Grove errors.
Coach Speak: “They are going to score runs. It’s up to our lineup to come in Monday and do what we did today.” – King.