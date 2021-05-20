PINE GROVE • Matt King has his Pine Grove team right where he thought it could be before the season even began.
The Panthers (26-7) will play in their first Class 1A North Half championship series this week against Tupelo Christian, with Game 1 scheduled to begin on Friday due to graduation.
“We kind of marked it on the calendar. We knew we could make a run,” King said. “This is where we thought we could be, and now we are in a dog fight to see what might can happen.”
Pine Grove's path to this point looked like it should've been easy due to winning the regular season Division 1-1A title, thus avoiding the likes of TCPS and Biggersville on that side of the bracket.
But what seemed like an easy route became a wake-up call for the Panthers, who after losing Game 1 to West Union in the second round were down to their final three outs with a 6-3 deficit to the Eagles in Game 2. But they spotted eight runs in the top of the seventh to extend their season.
Later that day, Pine Grove took the series with an 11-1 win.
“They are really special as far as they never quit, they never think they’re out of the game," King said. "They never bow down to anybody, even when they were sitting there looking at possibly being upset and not being where you wanted to be by any means, this group never had any quit in them."
Pine Grove swept Hamilton (13-3, 4-3) in the third round last week to advance, riding three seniors: Cason Jones, Cooper Rinehart and Gunnar Kirkman, all of whom are stepping up late in the season.
Jones maybe had the best series of all the Panthers, batting 7 for 8 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
“He’s been battling a wrist injury, and he’s still been impressive,” King said of Jones. “That was the best offensive series I’ve ever seen him have.”
Rinehart entered the month of April batting .260 and with a late-season spark has raised his average to .475 over the last month-and-a-half. Kirkman is hitting .372 on the season.
Pine Grove and TCPS last met in the playoffs back in 2017. The Eagles (21-9) put the Panthers out in the third round in back-to-back seasons.
“They’ve been one of the better programs in 1A for quite a while,” said King. “It is kind of a rivalry because of those series in the past, but I think this group has been focused on the field and approaches this series like they would against any other quality opponent.”