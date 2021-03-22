BIGGERSVILLE • Pine Grove circles this week before the season every year – a week that usually decides the Division 1-1A championship with a two-game series against Biggersville.
In their first meeting, the Panthers seized the momentum early and hung on for a 6-3 win over the Lions on Monday night.
“When the schedule comes out, you circle this week in this division. It’s no secret. No disrespect to anybody else, but this is the one you look for,” Pine Grove head coach Matt King said. “I thought our kids came and answered the challenge tonight.”
Pine Grove (9-4, 3-0) will host Biggersville (6-5, 2-1) on Thursday, weather permitting.
The Panthers came out swinging early. Following an error that gave them a 1-0 lead in the third, Jacob Hopkins deposited a fastball over the left field wall for a 3-run home run that gave his team all the cushion it needed.
“It was special to set the tone for the rest of the game,” Hopkins said. “Three runs on one swing of the bat really put us in a good position to win.”
The beneficiary of the good production at the plate was the Panthers’ ace Cason Jones, who did his part as well. Jones picked up the win with 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts and five walks.
“Every time he’s been on the mound, his stuff has been really good,” said King. “They took some good swings on him early, but I thought he adjusted well.”
Jones exited in the sixth with a 6-0 lead, and Biggersville found some life with two outs. The Lions picked up a RBI single from Luke Overstreet, followed by an RBI double from Jack Eaton before loading the bases against freshman lefty Peyton Cornelius.
Cornelius walked in the third run of the frame against Cole Baggett but bounced back to close the game with four-consecutive strikeouts.
Carson Rowland led off the fifth with a double off the wall, and later came around to score on a throw down to second. Cooper Rinehart gave Pine Grove a 6-0 lead in the sixth with a two-out RBI single.
Rowland finished the game 3 for 4 and two runs scored.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Biggersville loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but scored zero runs after a fielder’s choice and a 1-2-3 double play ended the inning.
Big Stat: The Lions left 12 runners on base as they struck out 13 times.
Coach Speak: “They came up with the big hits, and we didn’t, and that’s what it boiled down to.” – Biggersville coach Daniel Rowsey