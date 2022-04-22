The record isn’t pretty, but all that matters to Alcorn Central is that it’s back in the baseball playoffs.
The Golden Bears (8-17) are in the postseason for the first time since 2018. They open a best-of-3 first-round series tonight at Independence (15-10), the Division 2-3A champion.
“It’s great moving forward. Because it’s been a struggle the last few years to get back there, and I think that really takes us in the right direction,” coach Trae Bain said.
Alcorn Central has made it this far on the strength of a deep pitching staff, which is led by senior Robby Canten (4-4, 1.95 ERA). He’s struck out 74 in 43 innings of work.
“We’ve had some really great starting pitching, Robby Canten especially,” Bain said. “He’s had essentially two no-hitters in division. He’s gone out and competed every time out.”
Canten no-hit Mantachie in a 5-1 win on March 10, and he then tossed six hitless innings against Booneville on April 4 before being pulled in a 12-2 victory.
Canten also leads the team in hitting with a .353 average and 16 RBIs. Offense has not been Alcorn Central’s strong suit – the team is hitting just .244.
Leadoff man Andrew Williams is batting .277, but he has a .500 on-base percentage and has stolen 30 bases. Warner Michael wields a good bat, hitting .343 with 10 doubles.
Errors have been a bugaboo for Central, which has made 48 of them on the season.
“The pitching staff has done well, but unearned runs have played a big part in some of these losses we’ve had,” Bain said.
The Bears can’t afford to give Independence any such help. The Wildcats hit .373 as a team and are led by Jayden Watkins, who has an eye-popping .656 average to go with 35 RBIs. And on the mound, Watkins sports a 2.70 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.
“We’ve got to make sure he doesn’t beat us,” said Bain. “But we’ve got to play sound baseball regardless.”
Bain feels that his pitching staff gives Central a shot to win the series. Besides Canten, junior starter Reed Johnson (0-3, 3.42 ERA) and eighth-grade reliever Jarrett Thomas (2-0, 1.75) have proved reliable on the bump.
“I feel confident that we’ve got three starting arms that if we go to a Game 3, we’ll have that advantage,” Bain said. “I feel good about three or four other relief guys that we can put out there in big spots, and they can produce for us.”