NEW ALBANY • Josephine Pittman of New Albany somehow got loose on the end line and maneuvered past several West Lauderdale defenders to deposit the game winner for the Lady Bulldogs in overtime. Pittman scored in the second minute of the second 10-minute period of extra time.
"Well I saw Carol (Caroline King) and I knew she had a long throw, tried to cut back a few times, couldn't get it, she threw it over my head and I saw about five players coming at me and I was like 'Jo, this is you last chance, you can get this in and finally finish your dream of beating West Lauderdale,'" Pittman said. "So I just toe-balled it really into the back of the net and just got anything I could on the ball."
The teams were scoreless after regulation ended and the first 10 minutes of OT saw no score from either team.
New Albany coach Bert Anderson was not sure how Pittman got loose on the throw-in, but was glad to see the end result.
"I told her (Pittman) on the game-winning goal that I'm going to have to go back and look at it to see how she got it in," Anderson said. "I knew I saw it go over the defender's head and Jo going toward the goal.
"I saw it in the back of the net and I just knew that was it, we had been so close the entire second half. I told the girls that it had to come because we were putting all the pressure on them."
New Albany keeper, Lucy King, made a huge save in the first period of extra time as a West Lauderdale forward fired a solid shot from inside the 18. This came after the Lady Knights had narrowly missed with a shot that bounced off the crossbar.
"I am just glad for all our seniors and the entire team as well," Anderson said of the win. "I told the girls that we don't realize what we've done as far as putting West Lauderdale out of the playoffs.
"The fans helped out a lot today, they were vocal and supporting us, so it was just a great win. It's one of those that you are kind of speechless at the end of it, you really don't know what to say."
"I will just say congratulations, that is why you play the game," West Lauderdale coach Alex George said. "Both teams fought and somebody has got to lose, it was us today. Bottom line is, you play these games and there is no guarantee, somebody is going to come out the winner and that's what happened today."
New Albany will face a familiar foe in the North Championship on Tuesday in Division 1-4A rival Corinth. The Lady Warriors defeated Choctaw Central in overtime.
The North championship match will be played at New Albany.