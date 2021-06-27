BOONEVILLE • Hallie Burns had exactly one bad game in the pitcher’s circle this past season. One.
And she didn’t let it happen again. After allowing eight runs – six of them earned – in a loss to Kossuth on March 26, the Booneville ace regained her dominant form and maintained it all the way to a Class 3A state championship.
Burns finished the season with a 24-1 record, 337 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 169 1/3 innings. Her ERA was a minuscule 0.87.
The sophomore is the Daily Journal’s 2021 Softball Player of the Year.
Burns has a skill level and pitching repertoire that Booneville coach Jessica Taylor has never seen in someone who just turned 16.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a pitcher that could throw as many pitches as she can,” Taylor said. “A lot of pitchers say they’ve got these pitches, but to be able to throw those pitches and make those pitches do what they can do, it’s extraordinary. Especially for her age, you don’t see it a lot at all.”
Burns has six pitches, including a fastball that tops out at 65 miles per hour and a curveball that she throws more than any other pitch.
“I’ve been to a lot of pitching coaches, but they always say that the curveball just comes naturally,” Burns said. “This year I knew that I had that pitch and knew I had to work on one more. I worked on a rise ball all summer in summer ball.”
Burns first became a pitcher about eight years ago. She would watch her neighbor Madison Davis, who pitched for Booneville at the time, slinging the ball in the yard. So Burns had Davis coach her.
During a 10-and-under tournament at Disney World, Burns entered a pitching contest and won by hurling the fastest pitch. So she knew early on that her future was in the circle, but even she couldn’t envision what she did this year – especially the 337 strikeouts.
“If you would’ve told me that before the season, I would have laughed in your face,” Burns said.
After her one bad game versus Kossuth, Burns locked back in. She struck out 171 batters in 96 innings with a 0.95 ERA as the Lady Blue Devils won 17-straight games.
In the state finals against Raleigh, Burns allowed one earned run with 21 strikeouts in a two-game sweep.
“After having that (Kossuth) game,” Taylor said, “I think something just clicked and said, this isn’t going to happen again.”