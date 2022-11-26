djr-2022-11-21-sport-moody-arp1

Kerstin Moody led Belmont to a second-straight state championship this season. She recorded 447 kills, 360 digs, 50 service aces and 29 assists.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

BELMONT – With a state championship on the line, Kerstin Moody was a lot calmer than her coach.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you