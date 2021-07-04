TUPELO • Hunter Elliott’s name has been in the limelight for a while now.
As a freshman at Tupelo, Elliott had already committed to Ole Miss and was touted as a top-tier player in the state.
Now as a senior, Elliott’s progression reached a height it hasn’t to this point in his high school career, where his talent took center stage every time he toed the rubber.
In 12 starts, the left-hander went 10-1 with a 0.56 ERA, accumulating 126 strikeouts to just 18 walks in 63 innings. His efforts are why he’s the 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
“He’s one of a kind and as consistent as they come,” said Tupelo head coach Justin Reed.
Elliott’s high-profile name was matched by opponents throughout the season, as he went toe-to-toe with the likes of top MLB Draft prospect Braden Montgomery of Madison Central, Brady Tygart of Lewisburg, Brock Tapper of Desoto Central and others.
Elliott came out on top in all but one of those matchups, giving up two of his five earned runs on the year in a 2-0 loss to 6A champ Madison Central in Game 1 of the North Half finals.
“Some nights I had really good stuff and other nights I just competed and went at them with what I had that night,” Elliott said. “I faced off with some really good arms, and I was fortunate to come out on top most nights.”
As Elliott threw up zeros on the scoreboard, he then stood in the box, where he made an impact as a hitter. The three-hole slugger led the Wave with a .404 batting average and 50 RBIs. He added 10 doubles, three triples and four home runs.
“I felt like that’s what the team needed out of me this year,” Elliott said of the offensive production. “I knew you were going to hit it or you weren’t, so I didn’t press a ton.”
Elliott allowed just 25 hits as opponents batted a measly .117 against the hard-throwing southpaw. He recorded double-digit strikeouts in eight of his 12 appearances, with his lowest total coming at eight punchouts, a mark he hit two different times in only five innings each game.
His ability to miss bats is why he’s hoping to make noise in Oxford next spring. And with the upcoming challenge of facing some of the nation’s best in the SEC, Elliott is hoping his sensational season will only build for the future.
“This season did help me with confidence and helped me know that I can compete with the best and win with the best,” Elliott said.