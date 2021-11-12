The MHSAA football playoffs start tonight for Classes 1A, 5A and 6A. We’ll have more than a few area teams in contention for a state title, so let’s have a look at the North contenders.
Class 1A
Favorites: Tupelo Christian (8-2) is the top 1A team in these parts. The Eagles just won their first division title in program history, a year after winning their first playoff game.
Before the season, coach Shaune Holiday told me this team had a chance to be even better than last year’s squad, which was a pretty bold statement. But he might be right.
TCPS had to lean very heavily on quarterback Khi Holiday last season. There’s more balance to the offense now, with freshman tailback Emmanuel Randle and transfer quarterback Jake Prather leading the effort.
The Wave are 7-0 against Lafayette since 2017, including a pair of playoff wins. These division foes last met on Sept. 24, with The Point winning 17-0.
Dark horse: Watch out for Neshoba Central (10-0), which has beaten some very good teams this season, including West Lauderdale and Vicksburg.
Class 6A
Favorites: All four teams from Division 2-6A are capable of reaching Hattiesburg. Madison Central (9-1) is the hottest of that quartet, having won six in a row – by an average of 31.5 points – since dropping its division opener to Starkville (10-1).
And even though it’s a young team, I love Starkville’s chances of running the table.