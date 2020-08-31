NEW ALBANY – Pontotoc proved something in victory, and New Albany proved something in defeat.
The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, played from behind most of the night but pulled out a 3-2 win (20-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13) on Monday night.
“We’ve had a big brother mentality about New Albany for a long time,” Pontotoc coach Annie McGregor said. “So I don’t know if that’s what it is, coming here and playing them, but they know we’re here. We’re super proud of what we did tonight.”
New Albany reached the Class 4A state finals last season after beating Pontotoc in the first round of the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs lost some key players from that team, though, including All-Area first-teamer Greta Blakemore, a powerful outside hitter who moved to Kentucky this summer.
“I think they proved their point,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “Everybody’s sitting there saying we don’t have these people any more, and they went out there and said we don’t have to have those people to compete.”
Pontotoc (3-0) struggled early to set up its front line offensively, but things started to click in the second set. The Lady Warriors went on a 13-3 run for a 19-9 lead, as Samya Brooks and Audrey Hamill started to control the net.
That momentum carried into the third set as Pontotoc staked a 12-5 lead. But New Albany (1-1) staged a rally, keyed by three consecutive aces from libero Hannah Hughes.
Hamill sparked her team in the fourth set, and then Pontotoc rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the fifth.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Hamill said of playing from behind. “Our encouragement, we’re there for one another, and we’re always picking each other up.”
Hamill finished with five kills, while Brooks had seven.
“This year we’re so well-rounded that when somebody’s off for a little while, we can count on somebody else,” McGregor said. “We really did that tonight. We played all together, and all 10 girls that got on the court, we literally needed all 10 of them.”
Hughes had five aces and 25 digs for New Albany, while Masey Adams had 23 digs. Alexis Mirfield had six kills.