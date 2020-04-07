Pontotoc is bringing in a championship caliber coach to lead its boys soccer program.
The Warriors hired Cullen Pollard, a former Tupelo High School and Itawamba Community College soccer player. Pollard replaces Tyler Moore, who served as Pontotoc’s head coach for four years.
Pollard is entering his sixth year as a soccer coach. He has been an assistant coach for five seasons at Lafayette, where he helped lead the Lady Commodores to back-to-back MHSAA Class 5A state championships in 2019 and 2020.
“Tyler Moore leaves us with a tremendous program which has been winning a lot,” Pontotoc athletics director Josh Dowdy said. “We were looking for someone who had a winning background, and coach Pollard has proven that he knows what it takes to have a winning soccer program.”
Pollard has been living in Pontotoc for his entire five-year tenure as an assistant coach at Lafayette, so this job opening was a “dream” for him and his family.
“First off, it’s every assistant coach’s dream to run their own program,” Pollard said. “Second, to be able to stay in Pontotoc and help my city be better, that was the dream. It worked out well for me and my family.”
Pontotoc has seen a lot of success during its last two seasons. During that stretch, the Warriors have gone 33-12-2, won the Division 2-4A championship both years, and reached the playoffs.
Pollard has learned under Melinda Scruggs at Lafayette, and he hopes he can continue to build on this Pontotoc program’s success while helping build a championship mentality.
“I think what one of the things we learned to do well at Lafayette is to play for everything,” Pollard said. “We watched film and had a game plan on every team. I learned to be very, very well prepared from her. …”
“I know my team is going to be pretty young next year, and it’s all going to start in practice. We ran a very well structured practice every day. You practice how you play, and if you practice like you’re out there to just have fun, that’s how you’re going to play and you’re not going to expect to win if you practice poorly.”