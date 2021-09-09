FULTON • Annie McGregor was not only happy with the win over Itawamba AHS on Thursday night, but she was proud of how it all played out.
Pontotoc rolled to a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-19, 25-11), but had a lackluster second set to its standard, setting the stage for exactly what McGregor hoped to see to close out the match – a dominant finish.
“We lost to Caledonia on Tuesday in five sets, and that kind of took the wind out of our sails because we won the first two, and then lost the next three,” McGregor said. “So, yesterday at practice we focused on endurance and finishing. I was really proud of how we won set 2, 25-19, and then came back and made a statement in set 3 because that’s what we needed to do, is we need to finish.”
The dominance was on display in the first set, where Pontotoc (7-5, 3-1 Division 2-4A) raced out to a 16-1 lead behind the striking of Samya Brooks and the serving of Caroline Howard and Audrey Hamill.
In the second, the Lady Warriors clearly lost their focus with 15 different errors leading directly to points for Itawamba (6-5, 0-3).
Leading 19-18, Pontotoc closed the set on a 6-1 with two kills apiece from Hamill and Ava Robbins, plus one kill from Brooks.
The close of the second set led to an 11-2 lead to start the third, striking a resemblance to the run to start the match.
The Lady Warriors had 36 kills as a team, led by Alayna Ball with 10. Brooks finished with nine, Robbins added seven, Hamill with six and Mollie Rackley pitched in five.
Hamill also had five of the team’s 13 service aces.
“We really had a whole team effort tonight,” McGregor said. “Alayna Ball had an outstanding night, Samya Brooks had an outstanding night, everywhere across the net – Sadie Stegall – just in all different positions. Our setters were on fire, my libero Caroline did a great job. I was really, really proud to see everybody rowing in the same direction on our boat.”
Itawamba played a conservative style, leading to a limited number of opportunities for it to force the issue.
As a team, the Lady Indians had just six kills.
“We've got about two people that play over the net, so we do throw a lot of grenades back over the net,” IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann said. “When you do that, a team like Pontotoc is going to throw it back, and throw it back hard.”