Pontotoc: Warriors eager to extend playoff streak By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AT A GLANCEDivision: 2-4A2020 record: 10-2, 5-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)Head coach: Jeff Carter (7th year)3 PLAYERS TO WATCHJordan Ball, RB/S, Sr.• Rushed for 607 yards, 8 TDs as second running option.Conner Armstrong, QB, Jr.• Passed for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs and 6 INTs.Nic Towsend, CB/WR, Jr.• Made 6 INTs on defense; had 274 receiving yards.COACHING ‘EM UPJeff Carter is 57-20 in his six years at Pontotoc, including 24-6 in division play. He’s led the Warriors to the playoffs each of the last five seasons.OFFENSEConner Armstrong (Jr.) returns at QB after a strong 2020, his first season as a full-time starter. He’ll have added responsibility this fall, including making more checks at the line of scrimmage.Jordan Ball (Sr.) was a strong No. 2 running back last year, and now he moves into the main role. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry.Kyleal McShan (Sr.) and Nic Townsend (Jr.) are returning starters at receiver. Jaden Montgomery (Jr.) is expected to return early in the season from a knee injury.Carter Cleveland (Sr.) and Tyler McGregor (Sr.) are the only returning starters up front. Big Jimmy Ray (377 pounds) has been borrowed from defense to play offensive guard.DEFENSERay will still get a few snaps at nose guard. Kentrel Peters (Sr.) and Justin Woods (Sr.) were all-division linemen last year.Walker Tackett (Sr.) returns at linebacker. Colby Thompson (Sr.) will take over at middle linebacker.Townsend returns at cornerback, where he excelled last season. Montinique Wilson (Sr.) is the other corner, and Ball will play safety.Malachi Brown (Jr.) could see time at the nickel, and Davion Simpson (Jr.) figures to be a factor in the secondary.SPECIAL TEAMSEddie Nolasco (So.) proved reliable last season and returns as kicker, while Walt Gardner (Sr.) will handle punts.X-FACTORPontotoc needs a relatively inexperienced offensive line to come together, because there is plenty of surrounding talent at the skill positions.COACH SPEAK“I feel good about us athletically. I don’t know about the offensive line – I’m a little worried there.” – Jeff Carter brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Pontotoc Warriors Jeff Carter Jordan Ball Sport American Football Playoff Tackett Conner Armstrong Nic Townsend Linebacker Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists