AT A GLANCE

Division: 2-4A

2020 record: 10-2, 5-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)

Head coach: Jeff Carter (7th year)

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jordan Ball, RB/S, Sr.

• Rushed for 607 yards, 8 TDs as second running option.

Conner Armstrong, QB, Jr.

• Passed for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs and 6 INTs.

Nic Towsend, CB/WR, Jr.

• Made 6 INTs on defense; had 274 receiving yards.

COACHING ‘EM UP

Jeff Carter is 57-20 in his six years at Pontotoc, including 24-6 in division play. He’s led the Warriors to the playoffs each of the last five seasons.

OFFENSE

Conner Armstrong (Jr.) returns at QB after a strong 2020, his first season as a full-time starter. He’ll have added responsibility this fall, including making more checks at the line of scrimmage.

Jordan Ball (Sr.) was a strong No. 2 running back last year, and now he moves into the main role. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Kyleal McShan (Sr.) and Nic Townsend (Jr.) are returning starters at receiver. Jaden Montgomery (Jr.) is expected to return early in the season from a knee injury.

Carter Cleveland (Sr.) and Tyler McGregor (Sr.) are the only returning starters up front. Big Jimmy Ray (377 pounds) has been borrowed from defense to play offensive guard.

DEFENSE

Ray will still get a few snaps at nose guard. Kentrel Peters (Sr.) and Justin Woods (Sr.) were all-division linemen last year.

Walker Tackett (Sr.) returns at linebacker. Colby Thompson (Sr.) will take over at middle linebacker.

Townsend returns at cornerback, where he excelled last season. Montinique Wilson (Sr.) is the other corner, and Ball will play safety.

Malachi Brown (Jr.) could see time at the nickel, and Davion Simpson (Jr.) figures to be a factor in the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Eddie Nolasco (So.) proved reliable last season and returns as kicker, while Walt Gardner (Sr.) will handle punts.

X-FACTOR

Pontotoc needs a relatively inexperienced offensive line to come together, because there is plenty of surrounding talent at the skill positions.

COACH SPEAK

“I feel good about us athletically. I don’t know about the offensive line – I’m a little worried there.” – Jeff Carter

