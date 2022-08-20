Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2021 record: 7-5, 4-1 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Carter (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Conner Armstrong
QB, Sr.
• Fourth-year starter; limited to 6 games last season due to injury.
Jaden Montgomery
WR, Sr.
• Big target who missed last season after an injury in the opener.
Nic Townsend
WR/DB, Sr.
• All-division three-way player had 1,000 combined yards and 13 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Pontotoc’s coaching staff returns the familiar names that have helped the Warriors average more than nine wins per season since Jeff Carter was named head coach in 2015.
OFFENSE
The Warriors return playmakers, including Nic Townsend (Sr.), who had more than 1,000 yards rushing and receiving and scored 13 touchdowns last season. Anndru Berry (Jr.) is one of the team’s best overall players, having rushed for 338 yards and eight touchdowns on 60 carries a year ago.
Those two will be behind healthy quarterback Conner Armstrong (Sr.), returning as a fourth-year starter after an injury-shortened junior season.
The offensive line features athletic John Robert Carnes (Sr.), who goes 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, at left tackle. Montavious Bell (Sr.) – also a nose guard – is a returning all-division player. Bryce Chrestman, a 6-foot-4 senior, moved from tight end to tackle.
DEFENSE
Pontotoc will base out of a 4-3 but has the players to show multiple formations. In addition to some young guys filling roles, senior Malachi Brown, a leading tackler last season at outside linebacker, has moved to safety.
Senior outside linebacker Hayden Kyle (Sr) returns starting experience and has added size. JaKylen Judon, a junior inside linebacker, will be asked to carry a load.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All-division kicker Eddie Nolasco (Sr.) is back and is labeled “the real deal” by Carter. Caden Clements (Jr.) and Luke Hammer (Jr.) have been added as punters.
X-FACTOR
Pontotoc saw different players step up after injuries could have reversed course last season. Again this season, players have been willing to move around to better the team.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re expecting a good year out of him. He’s healthy now. Changed the offense to maybe fit him a little better. I can’t wait to see it.” – Jeff Carter on QB Conner Armstrong
