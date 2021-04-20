FULTON • Pontotoc starter Jon Robert Carnes was dealing in 6 2/3 innings of work, but his exit in the bottom of the seventh was rightly needed.
Itawamba AHS batter Stone Collier represented the winning run at the plate, and already had done his damage against Carnes with two home runs and four RBIs in the game.
Coming out of center field, Ty Clayton drew the challenge of getting the final out, and after walking Collier to load the bases, got a fly out to take a 6-4 win in Division 2-4A play on Tuesday night.
“Ty’s been that guy for us all year to come in late in games, so he’s been in that situation before,” Pontotoc head coach Josh Dowdy said.
The win secures a playoff spot for Pontotoc (12-9, 5-4).
Outside of Collier’s powerful bat, Carnes had little trouble through the Indians’ lineup. IAHS (11-11, 5-4) was 4 of 25 in the other eight spots of the order and struck out 11 times to the powerful right-hander.
“He had great command tonight with his fastball and curveball,” Dowdy said. “Outside of Collier, he’s got a shutout.”
Pontotoc built a 5-0 lead by the third inning, scoring all five runs with two outs.
The Warriors struck first with an RBI single from Eli Harlow, which led to an error on a relay for a 2-0 lead. In the third, Hayden Kyle’s RBI single was followed by a passed ball and another IAHS error.
“In order to win big games, you’ve got to have the two-out hits,” Dowdy said. “We work on that in practice and preach that every day.”
Collier’s first home run was a three-run blast in the bottom of the third to pull the score to 5-3. Carnes, who was 2 for 3, added an RBI single in the top of the sixth for Pontotoc, and Collier answered with a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Back-to-back two-out walks in the third led to three runs for Pontotoc and a 5-0 lead.
Big Stat: The Warriors walked eight times and mustered five hits.
Coach Speak: “When we had two outs, we did not take care of our business. It’s stuff that we’ve got to clean up.” – IAHS head coach Steve Kerr