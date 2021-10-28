RIPLEY • Finding roles and playing them well has lifted Pontotoc to its second-straight Division 2-4A title.
The Warriors scored 27 unanswered points to take down Ripley 27-7 on Thursday night, needing some unsung heroes to get it done.
An injury-riddled Pontotoc (6-4, 5-1) squad struggled to find much traction offensively for most of the night on a sloppy, wet field.
Down 7-6 in the third quarter, Pontotoc forced a Ripley punt, where senior Dakota Walker took advantage of a low snap and blocked the attempt, setting up an 11-yard touchdown run from Andru Berry with 4:37 left. Berry added the conversion attempt for the 14-7 lead.
“He’s a senior, who has never started a game,” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “He’s just been a role player. … I can’t be more happy for that boy. He stayed through the program and just hadn’t had a lot of notoriety but he’s been a role player, got a blocked punt and flipped the momentum.”
On the next possession, Ripley (8-2, 5-1) again mishandled the snap on a punt, and that gave Pontotoc the ball on the Tigers’ 16. Berry cashed in again with another 11-yard run for the 20-7 lead.
Berry, a sophomore, filled in for the injured Jordan Ball, rushing for 81 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
“We gave it to our big running back, Berry, and he just (plowed) through,” said Carter.
Ripley scored on its opening possession of the game as Ty Long found Immanuel Griffin for a 34-yard pass. From there, the Tigers did very little against a stout Warriors front. Pontotoc held Ripley 88 yards rushing and 102 passing.
Pontotoc quarterback Nic Townsend scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter, then broke off a 50-yard score late in the fourth to seal the win.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Back-to-back special teams mistakes from Ripley saw Pontotoc score 14 points in two offensive plays, both 11-yard runs from Berry for a 20-7 lead by the 2:40 mark of the third quarter.
Point Man: Townsend rushed for 108 yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries.
Talking Point: “In a championship game, you’ve got to make those plays and not create your own problems.” – Ripley head coach Perry Liles
Notes
• Ripley was held to 76 yards and five first downs in the second half.
• Pontotoc had 288 yards of offense, with 260 coming on the ground.
• Next week, Pontotoc hosts Gentry, while Ripley hosts Yazoo City in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.