SPRINGVILLE – The Pontotoc Warriors made big plays and capitalized on mistakes to beat rival South Pontotoc 42-10 on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.
“It’s always good to get a win in-county, but you’ve got to hand it to South,” Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter said. “They came out gunning and gave us some problems early in the first half, but we made some good plays in the second half.”
After back-to-back penalties on their first drive of the third quarter, the Warriors were facing 3rd and 30 at the Cougars’ 48-yard line.
On the ensuing play, Miller Finn scrambled out to his left, set his feet and found Martylan Boston for a touchdown.
“That’s what we’ve been expecting out of him,” Carter said. “It should be a good confidence booster for our quarterbacks and offense.”
Two plays into South Pontotoc’s next drive, Jackson Harmon was picked off by Kylen Simmons, who brought it all the way to the 1-yard line. JaKylen Judon punched it in on the next play, putting Pontotoc ahead 28-3 with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Judon played a big role for a Pontotoc rushing attack that totaled 299 yards as a team. Its success started by chipping away at the line of scrimmage.
“We felt like we could get a good push on them at the line,” Judon said. “So we just ran at them and got tiny yards at a time. Little yards.”
The Warriors were picked off on their first drive of the game, but Jaden Bradley got it right back for them with a pick of his own. Five plays later, he took it 26 yards to the house. It was Pontotoc’s first touchdown of the season.
South Pontotoc was forced to punt on its next drive, but a fumble on the return put the team in plus territory. Pontotoc’s defense held firm, however, and the Cougars settled for a field goal to make it 7-3.
The Warriors answered with a nine-play, 57-yard drive capped off by a Judon rushing touchdown to make it 14-3.
Pontotoc had six plays of 20 or more yards compared to two by South Pontotoc.
“Field position hurt us all night,” South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook said. “We was on our end all night long.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Finn’s touchdown pass was set up by a South Pontotoc fumble at its own 29.
Point Man: Judon had 12 carries for 41 yards and two TDs.
Talking Point: “You want to establish the line of scrimmage, and I felt like our offensive line did a pretty good job of that, and you’ve got to hand it to their linebackers. They did an excellent job in the first half, but we got a few seams and hit them there in the second half." – Carter, on Pontotoc’s run game
Notes
• Pontotoc leads the all-time series between the teams 23-3 and has won the last nine matchups. South Pontotoc hasn’t beaten the Warriors since 2006.
• Pontotoc scored 21 points off of turnovers. South Pontotoc scored three.
• Both teams return to action next Friday. Pontotoc travels to Shannon, and South Pontotoc hosts Mooreville.
