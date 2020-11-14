RIPLEY • Pontotoc started fast and held off a second-half flurry from Ripley to defeat the Tigers 32-15 on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I challenged them all week to play fast early, to attack on both sides of the ball, and they got after it,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter.
The Tigers went three-and-out to open the game, and a short punt set up the Warriors (10-1) up with good field position. Tailback Jemarkus Whitfield capped a short drive with a 7-yard run.
Pontotoc defensive back Marty Reel intercepted a pass on the ensuing possession and returned it to the Ripley 27. Pontotoc immediately took a shot, with 6-foot-3 wideout Kyleal McShan hauling in a jump ball for a 27-yard touchdown.
On the next Warrior drive, McShan hauled in another pass, breaking free for a 74-yard TD that made it 21-0 with 2:10 to play in the first.
Ripley (4-7) then steadied the ship, keeping the big plays at bay and holding the Warriors scoreless the rest of the half.
On their final drive of the first half, Tigers quarterback Ty Long was 3 for 3 for 65 yards. He found Jabez Johnson for a 22-yard TD with 32 seconds left to cut the deficit to 21-7.
After a long Pontotoc drive to open the second half, the Tigers held the Warriors to a 25-field goal by Eddie Noalsco.
Ripley then quickly drove for a score, with Senatavius Hunt breaking free from 21 yards. A two-point conversion made it 24-15, but that was as close as the Tigers would come.
Pontotoc added a fourth- quarter touchdown run by Jordan Ball to put the game away.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down nine points late in the third, Ripley was driving when a penalty and bad snap led to a turnover on downs. Pontotoc capitalized on a short field, with Ball scoring on a 1-yard run to extend the lead to 32-15.
Point Man: McShan only caught two passes in the game, but they went for 101 yards and two TDs.
Talking Point: “I was proud of the way the entire team played.” – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter
Notes
• Ripley’s Ty Long passed for 102 yards.
• Pontotoc had three interceptions on the night, two by Reel and one by Nic Townsend.
• The Warriors host Louisville this coming Friday. It will be the third-straight postseason meeting between the two.