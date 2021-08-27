Since 2005, both Pontotoc and Shannon’s meetings on the field have been of upmost importance.
The two have developed a rivalry of sorts, hailing from the same division over the last 16 years, but that's no longer the case as Shannon moves into Division 1-4A with the realignment.
Tonight in Shannon, both programs will face off in the season opener for the first time since since 1975.
“It’s been one of those deals over the years we’ve been playing, that this game determines in a few years who’s going to win the division, who’s going to finish second, getting in the playoffs, so it’s huge,” said Shannon head coach Darryl Carter. “It’s certainly turned into a rivalry.”
Over the 16-year stretch as division opponents, the Red Raiders won the first 11 times, before Pontotoc bounced back to win four of the last five matchups, including last year’s forfeit win as Shannon dealt with COVID issues.
“The Shannon game always seems like it comes down to the last drive,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “It’s always been very competitive. It’s always going to be a challenge.”
Both coaches are leaning on the experience of its quarterbacks to settle the rest of the team into the early portion of the season.
For Pontotoc, junior Conner Armstrong is in control of the offense after going through his first full season as the starter a year ago. The lefty gunslinger passed for 1,645 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Junior Jamarcus Shines is also battle-tested, starting for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons, while working to improve his consistency.
“With him maturing a little bit more, and being consistent with the guys he has on the field each week, has been key for him,” Darryl Carter said of his quarterback. “We try to tell him to not put it all on himself and use the weapons around him to get it done.”
Both teams have several known commodities at the skill positions, like Keytravious Shannon and Omarion Guyton for the Red Raiders; Jordan Ball and Kyleal McShan for Pontotoc.
Still, both head coaches want to see some questions answered as the season gets underway, and they believe they will get what they asked for.
“Even though we’ve lost them out of our division, I still think it’s good to play that level of competition because it’s a playoff-caliber team,” said Jeff Carter. “It’s a great way to start, and find out what we’ve got.”
Also tonight
• Tupelo, ranked No. 5 in the Daily Journal’s large school preseason rankings, hits the road to face No. 3 Lafayette, in what’s expected to be a big defensive battle. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since playing four-consecutive years from 2011-2014, splitting the series 2-2.
• No. 4 Itawamba AHS travels to Amory to kick off the season. The Indians will be the favorites, winning 11 of the last 13 matchups with the Panthers. IAHS’ defense forced 52 turnovers last season.
• Union County bragging rights are on the line as No. 3-ranked small school East Union visits New Albany. The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against the Urchins, outscoring them 128-33. The game wasn’t played in 2020.