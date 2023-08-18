SALTILLO – A defensive stalemate on Friday night at Saltillo was finally broken on a punt return.
With both teams deadlocked at zero in the second quarter, Pontotoc’s Kylen Simmons fielded a punt, shook off a tackle and evaded the Saltillo return team. None of the Tigers could catch him after that, resulting in a 52-yard touchdown.
Pontotoc’s defense kept the shutout the rest of the way, and the Warriors came away with a 12-0 win in a two-quarter jamboree scrimmage.
“That was a good return,” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “It was good that they caught it on the run and made some moves and ran fearlessly, I guess I’m trying to say. Yeah, I was happy with that.”
Saltillo’s best chance of scoring came on its opening drive. The Tigers easily moved down the field, but the drive stalled in the red zone. The ensuing 35-yard field goal was blocked.
“That was big, that kind of stopped their momentum, and then we had the big punt return later,” Carter said.
It was a tough night for both offenses, as Simmons’ punt return was the only touchdown. Pontotoc added a field goal and then a safety afterward.
The Tigers felt the loss of wide receiver JT Beasley, who is working on making his return to the field after tearing his ACL during basketball season last December. Saltillo head coach Ryan Finch said Beasley’s “probably about 80% back to full go.”
“He really takes some attention from the defense,” Finch said. “They have to respect his ability, his game. So with him not being out there, until somebody steps up as an equal counterpart that can draw that kind of attention from the defense, things can become more kind of one-sided, similar to what they did tonight.”
Saltillo’s defense was a bright spot for the Tigers, as they didn’t give up an offensive touchdown. However, since many on defense play both ways, Saltillo is looking for some depth.
“Defensively, we’re OK, but like I said, half of our defense turned around and played on offense, too,” Finch said. “It’s either a matter of getting in shape or we’ve got to develop some younger guys to where they can get in and spell us a couple plays here and there so that we can hold up for the full four quarters.”
