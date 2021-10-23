RIDGELAND • With another shot at glory, Pontotoc didn’t miss.
The Lady Warriors handled Pass Christian 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-20) on Saturday afternoon to sweep the Class 4A volleyball state championship game.
Pontotoc (18-6) lost to Vancleave in last year’s finals.
“We had a huge chip on our shoulder after last year,” said Pontotoc head coach Annie McGregor. “We based our game plan for this season based on how we felt after last year.”
Senior Audrey Hamill was named the game’s Most Valuable Player with five kills and three service aces. But the dominant performance displayed permeated through the whole team.
Sadie Stegall matched Hamill with five kills and three aces. Ava Robbins and Alayna Ball had four kills, while Samya Brooks and Mollie Rackley added three. Cam Stephens led the team four aces.
“I think that’s one of the things that’s so incredible about our team. I don’t think you can’t look at them and say, ‘OK, if you shut her down, you shut the team down.’ We really have a whole team that contributes,” said McGregor.
The momentum shifted in Pontotoc’s favor when it broke a 19-19 tie in the first set with a 5-0 run, led by two kills from Ball and an ace from Stegall.
The Lady Warriors controlled the match from the service line, notching 11 aces to just four from Pass Christian (13-13).
“That was kind of our game plan. We’d watch some film on them and we said if we can be aggressive behind the service line, and we can really push points there, then we can take control of the game,” said McGregor. “So it was really nice to see when you’re plan gets put into action.”