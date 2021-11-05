PONTOTOC – Sitting in his spartan office, Mike Bain is surrounded by trophies, photos and other reminders of an illustrious career that will soon come to an end.
He doesn’t want it to be over. But this is his 46th year of coaching – all at Pontotoc – and he knows it’s time.
“I’m 69, and there’s a lot that goes into the coaching other than just coaching,” Bain said. “It’s all the other things that you have to do during the season that physically works on you. I just can’t deal with a lot of the stuff any more.”
Bain has poured himself into Pontotoc’s cross country and track programs, and he’s been rewarded with 50 total state championships. He came to Pontotoc in 1976 to coach track and then started a boys cross country program in 1978.
The Warriors were state champions each of their first two years in existence.
The cross country program is Bain’s baby, which is part of what makes it so difficult to let go.
“Knowing that I’ve been the only head coach, I’m anxious just to kind of see how everything goes from here,” he said.
Bain was a member of Mississippi College’s cross country and track teams under Joe Walker, who later went on to coach at Ole Miss. Bain often accompanied his roommate, David Whiteside, on weekend trips to Pontotoc – Whiteside’s hometown.
Bain fell in love with the town, and his post-college plans of coaching at his alma mater of Pearl High School quickly changed.
Pontotoc cross country didn’t initially have the kind of community support it enjoys now. The team would ride to meets in a church van.
But the Warriors kept winning, and the support came. Pontotoc has won 20 boys cross country state titles and 16 girls titles. Most of the program’s fundraising comes from the annual invitational meet it hosts.
Bain said the biggest source of support has been the athletes’ parents.
“I have had some good parents who have been willing to do anything,” he said. “They support their kids, they support this program.”
Bain will coach Pontotoc at the MHSAA cross country championships one last time on Saturday, when teams in Classes 2A, 4A and 6A compete at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The Pontotoc boys should be in the mix for the 4A title but will have to contend with five-time defending champ Corinth.
Being competitive year in and year out is one reason Bain has kept coaching for so long. It just never gets old.
“I can’t explain why these kids do what they do, because it’s not the glory. It’s not the accolades,” Bain said. “We won a lot of state championships. You feel good for a day for two, but then you know what you’re doing? You’re starting over, and you’re thinking about next time.”