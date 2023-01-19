Pontotoc point guard Zane Tipler is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury.
Tipler, a senior, tore his ACL and meniscus during Tuesday’s game versus Division 2-4A rival South Pontotoc. Pontotoc won the game, 61-60.
Losing Tipler is a big blow for the Warriors (20-2, 8-0), who have clinched the No. 1 seed for the division tournament. He was averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 40% from 3-point range.
Tipler was recently selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Game.
“It’s like the cliché says, it’s the next person up,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler, who is Zane’s father. “We’re kind of behind the eight ball, because we’ve got to experiment with lineups now, versus having a summer to prepare.”
For now, shooting guard Adin Johnson will slide into the point guard role. Pontotoc is a guard-heavy team to begin with, so Rolley Tipler hopes that will help ease the loss of Zane.
“He created a lot of offense for us just with assists,” Rolley Tipler said. “Now we’ve just got to find somebody who’s able to do the same and find a couple of people to compensate for those 21 points a game that he brought to the game.”
Pontotoc returns to the court Friday when it hosts North Pontotoc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.