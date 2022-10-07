Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Jamarion Scott isn’t just a coach on the field, he’s a coach in the making.
In fact, many people call him “Coach Scott.” It’s a well-earned title for Tupelo’s senior defensive end.
“He’s a coach out there; he wants to be a coach when he gets older,” Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin said. “He’s a cerebral kid. He knows that they’re going to do. He studies his opponents, and like he always has, he just loves the game of football.”
Entering tonight’s game at Division 2-6A foe Starkville (4-2, 0-2), Scott leads the Golden Wave (6-0, 2-0) in tackles-for-loss (8.5) and sacks (7.5), and his 32 tackles are tops among Tupelo’s defensive linemen.
He’s fast becoming a star on a defense full of standouts, and it’s not only because of his football smarts, but his athleticism and speed as well. Prior to this season, Scott was mainly an outside linebacker, but Hardin thought he could be more effective up front.
“He’s good at the line of scrimmage, good at point of contact, and we’re an athletic defense, so we just made our defense more athletic putting his hand in the ground,” Hardin said.
Scott had to bulk up a bit for his new role and now weighs in at 240 pounds. He said the transition to defensive end wasn’t as tough as he initially thought it would be, “because I love getting physical with the O-line.”
Tupelo has been consistently stingy this season, and a lot of that has to do with players being in the right places both before and after the snap. Scott has a big hand in that.
“He gets folks lined up, he knows where they’re supposed to be. He knows where all the fits are, he knows all the coverages,” Hardin said.
Scott’s first year on varsity came as a sophomore, which was also Hardin’s first year as head coach. Nobody knows this defense better than Scott.
“On the field, I know the whole playbook like the back of my hand,” he said. “If they ask questions, I’m there to coach them up.”
