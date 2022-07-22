djr-2021-08-22-sport-alex-sanford-arp5

Alex Sanford, a linebacker for Oxford, has had two stellar high school seasons and is committed to play at Arkansas.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Our player position rankings continue today with linebackers. We did defensive backs last week, and while that’s a strong group, I believe Northeast Mississippi is even deeper at linebacker. And that made this particular set of rankings difficult to compile.

