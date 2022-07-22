Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Our player position rankings continue today with linebackers. We did defensive backs last week, and while that’s a strong group, I believe Northeast Mississippi is even deeper at linebacker. And that made this particular set of rankings difficult to compile.
We have a long history of strong linebacker play around here. Heck, we had three LBs on our football magazine cover last year.
A team’s top tackler is usually going to be a linebacker – a middle linebacker, at that. That player has to have a good combination of size, speed, smarts and agility. All of these guys qualify.
Let’s jump right on in.
5. Nathaniel Walker, Amory: A second-team All-Area pick last year, Walker racked up 110 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and 8 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles.
He was a big reason Amory allowed just 16.5 points per game and reached the Class 3A state title game. Like any good middle linebacker, the junior can navigate traffic and finishes strong at the point of contact.
4. Ny’Jadus Roberts-Holloway, Starkville: Despite being limited to eight games, Roberts-Holloway was third on the team with tackles last season with 83. He also had 7 tackles-for-loss.
The senior has a high football IQ and excellent ball-tracking skills.
3. Tyler Vaughn, Tupelo: As a junior, Vaughn led the team in tackles with 113. He also had 11 tackles-for-loss. He was second on the team in tackles as a sophomore.
Vaughn will need to come up big again this season after the graduation of second-leading tackler Deon Shumpert, his fellow inside linebacker. He’s an instinctive player with good closing speed.
2. Chris Rodgers, Corinth: Despite being limited to four games due to injury, Rodgers recorded 40 tackles, two pass break-ups and a blocked punt. He led the Warriors in tackles as a sophomore with 58.
The Southern Miss commit has good size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and speed to spare. If he stays healthy, Rodgers could help Corinth bounce back from a 2-8 season.
1. Alex Sanford, Oxford: Placing Sanford at the top spot was easy. He’s been a dominant force the past two years, collecting 238 career tackles and 40 TFL.
The 6-3, 240-pounder recently committed to Arkansas. He brings an extremely athletic presence to middle linebacker and can hardly be kept out of opposing backfields. He’s a great special teams player, too, with five career blocks.
Next week: Linemen.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.