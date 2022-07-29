Welcome back to my series on high school football position rankings. Today we have arrived at the rankings fraught with the most peril: Linemen.
It’s much easier to grade the skill positions, because they always have stats. Stats for offensive linemen are scant – blocking grade, pancake blocks – and some teams don’t even bother keeping them. Defensive linemen have stats, sure, but their value is hard to assess by numbers alone. Much of their job is to just take up space and funnel the ball carrier to the linebackers.
For my own sake, I decided to group offensive and defensive linemen together. Besides, a lot of those guys play both ways.
Here we go.
5. Isaiah Autry, Itawamba AHS
Autry was a stud on the offensive line for Tupelo Christian last season. He transferred to IAHS after TCPS coach Shaune Holiday resigned.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior is a four-star prospect with several Division I offers, including Mississippi State and Florida State. He’ll boost an already dangerous Itawamba offense.
4. Rodney Stewart, Baldwyn
The 5-11, 265-pounder put up ridiculous numbers last season: 98 tackles, 40 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries. Those are linebacker stats. Of course, Stewart is versatile enough that he can play a little linebacker, along with tackle and end.
Oh, and the senior starts at right tackle on offense, too.
3. Malaki Pegues, Oxford
The Troy commit, a senior, is part of an experienced defensive line. Last year he recorded 43 tackles and 13.5 tackles-for-loss.
The 6-4, 225-pounder lines up at defensive end in Oxford’s 3-3 stack. He gives tackles fits with his speed and athleticism, and he’s also technically sound.
2. Eric Thomas, Starkville
The defensive end led his team in tackles (93), tackles-for-loss (30) and sacks (12). And that’s especially notable given how stout Starkville’s defense was last year. Thomas set the tone for a unit that collected 32 sacks and 21 turnovers.
The 6-3, 230-pound senior can attack offenses from an upright stance or with his hand in the ground. Either way, he’s tough to block.
1. Zay Alexander, Tupelo
It’s hard to miss this guy: He’s 6-7, 350 pounds. His college offers include MSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Texas – the list goes on.
More importantly for Tupelo, the senior left tackle anchors the O-line. He moves well for his size and is dependable. And what’s scary is he still has a rather high ceiling.
Last week: Linebackers
Next week: Wide receivers
