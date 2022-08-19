Welcome to the last of my high school football preseason position rankings, where we look at the most premier of positions: Quarterback.
It’s a fairly deep group this year, and there is a lot of talent at the top. Like, some Power 5 school talent.
Here we go!
5. Conner Armstrong, Pontotoc
In the six games he played last year before suffering a shoulder injury, Armstrong put up modest numbers: 732 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. Five of those picks were thrown against Itawamba AHS, which has one of the best defenses in the state.
But as a sophomore, Armstrong threw for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs and six interceptions. He’s 100% healthy now and should be able to regain that form.
4. Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo
After eventually winning the job full-time last year, Harrell was up and down. He finished with 1,009 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. All seven of his interceptions came over the final six games, a stretch during which Tupelo went 2-4.
But Harrell’s potential is plain to see. The junior can extend plays with his feet and has a good arm. He’s grown two inches and added 20 pounds this offseason, which means he now looks the part.
3. Ty Davis, Itawamba AHS
Buy yourself some stock in Ty Davis, because it is steadily rising. In two seasons, he’s passed for 3,847 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had 22 TDs and just five picks last year.
Davis is a senior now and has full command of this offense. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder doesn’t have any big-time offers yet, but that could change by the time this season ends.
2. Trey Petty, Starkville
In his breakout sophomore season, Petty completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,597 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 874 yards and 12 TDs.
I saw Petty work some magic against Tupelo last season. He passed for 129 yards, rushed for 118, and led the Yellowjackets to a 28-21 comeback win.
The three-star prospect already has offers from Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
1. Mack Howard, Oxford
He was an absolute beast for Heritage Academy before transferring for his senior season. The numbers: 70.3% completion rate, 3,475 yards, 47 touchdowns, three interceptions last year.
But now the Utah commit has to play MHSAA Class 6A ball, which is a whole different beast, if you will. And Division 2-6A will provide him with the stiffest challenge possible in this state.
“I’ve heard it’s a gauntlet,” Howard told me a few weeks ago. And it will tell us just how good he is.
Previous position rankings
• Linemen
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.