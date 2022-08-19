djr-2020-10-17-sport-iahs-davis-twp2

Itawamba AHS quarterback Ty Davis passed for 2,364 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

 THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Welcome to the last of my high school football preseason position rankings, where we look at the most premier of positions: Quarterback.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus