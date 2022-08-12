It seems that every year, the deepest position group around here is running back. That’s probably the case most places high school football is played, but this year’s crop in Northeast Mississippi is a truly special one.
That’s who I’m writing about this week in the penultimate edition of my preseason position rankings. Let us count down.
5. Keshawn Henley, West Point
West Point always has one (or two) of the top running backs. Chris Chambless, who’s entering his 17th season as head coach, has built an offensive machine. Everyone knows what’s coming, and it doesn’t matter.
Last year, Henley rushed for 1,071 yards and 16 touchdowns — and he was just one of three 1,000-yard rushers. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry. Like many of his predecessors, Henley is small but quick.
4. Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHS
Our top-rated defensive back is also a heck of an offensive player. Smith isn’t a power back, but he doesn’t need to be because he can slither through defenses and is stronger than he looks. Last season he totaled 1,196 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.
He’s also a threat in the passing game, making 21 catches for 320 yards and five TDs.
3. Jayden Reed, Lafayette
Reed has been a stalwart for the Commodores the last two seasons, rushing for 2,661 yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 117.7 yards per game last fall and had seven 100-yard games.
Reed worked hard this offseason to become faster, so defenders had better getting into tackling position a bit sooner than usual.
2. Charleston French, Amory
This kid has done nothing but produce since coming on the scene as a freshman. In three seasons he’s rushed for 3,968 yards and 33 touchdowns, including 1,880 yards and 18 TDs last year.
The son of former Ole Miss tight end Rufus French is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound bowling ball who can punish defenders for four quarters. He’d easily be our No. 1 back if not for this next guy.
1. Jalen Washington, Houston
Hard to believe he’s only a junior. Like French, Washington made a name for himself as a freshman, rushing for 745 yards. He took it up several notches last season, totaling 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on 160 carries — in just nine games. That’s 222.6 yards per game and 12.5 yards per carry.
Washington went over 300 yards three times last year.
He’s 5-8, 195 and is like French in that he’s very difficult to tackle. Washington has good open-field speed, too.
He’s the most special of a special group.
