djr-2021-12-26-sport-washington-twp3

Houston's Jalen Washington rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in just nine games last season.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

It seems that every year, the deepest position group around here is running back. That’s probably the case most places high school football is played, but this year’s crop in Northeast Mississippi is a truly special one.

Newsletters

BRAD LOCKE is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus