And now for the most fun part of this position rankings series: Offensive skill players!
Today it’s wide receivers. Maybe not as deep a group as quarterback or running back, but we’ve got plenty of good ball-catchers around here, the kind of guys who can flip a game on one play.
Here they are.
5. Winn Navarette, North Pontotoc
As a junior, Navarette caught 41 passes for 834 yards and eight touchdowns – in eight games. Last season against Houston, he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-15 with 1:18 left in the game for the winning points.
Navarette is a sharp route runner and has a knack for getting open. And he doesn’t drop many passes.
4. Nic Townsend, Pontotoc
Townsend was forced to play out of position last fall when quarterback Conner Armstrong was injured six games into the season. In those six games, Townsend made 30 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns.
His biggest catch came in the season opener when he hauled in a 7-yard TD pass as time expired to beat Shannon, 33-32.
With Armstrong now healthy, Townsend is primed for a big senior year.
3. Hastin Nelson, Baldwyn
One of the biggest breakout stars of 2021, Nelson caught 34 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns – in eight games. He’d have easily reached 1,000 yards if not for a foot injury that cost him five games.
He averaged 23.1 yards per catch and had a knack for beating defenses deep.
Just 140 pounds last year, Nelson has packed on some weight in the offseason.
2. K.D. Gibson, Tupelo
While his numbers weren’t mind-blowing – 26 catches for 529 yards, seven TDs – you have to remember that Tupelo was breaking in a new quarterback.
It was actually two quarterbacks for a while, until Jeremiah Harrell emerged as No. 1. And now that the job is his, I expect you’ll see Gibson have more chances to show off his skill set. For one thing, he’s fast, which is why he is sometimes used in the run game. And it’s why he’s such a big downfield threat.
1. Braylon Burnside, Starkville
You might recall seeing this name when I ranked defensive backs. But receiver is where Burnside makes the biggest impact, and there’s a lot to like about him.
He had 709 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 catches last year. The junior is a four-star prospect with offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon and many others.
Oh, and he has a tremendous nickname: “Stonka.”
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com