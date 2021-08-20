• Rushed for 1,018 yards, 13 TDs; threw for 538 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs.
Peyton Aldridge, QB/DB, Jr.
• Will split time at QB and WR; caught 7 passes for 103 yards, 1 TD.
Britten Trailor, RB/DB, So.
• Caught 4 TDs in the Cardinals’ spring game.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Entering his fourth season, Darrow Anderson changes roles with Quess Hood. Anderson will now call the defense, and Hood takes over the offensive play-calling.
OFFENSE
The Cardinals’ offense has leaned on Joshua Blake (Sr.) at quarterback for the past two seasons and will do so again – just maybe not as much. Blake will get some time at running back this season while Peyton Aldridge (Jr.) steps in to fill that void.
Britten Trailor (So.) will be the primary running back and has plenty of speed to keep defenses at bay. Issac Rodriguez (Fr.) will work into the mix in the backfield.
Aldridge has also been working in the slot as Peyton Baldwin (Jr.) has blossomed into a go-to receiver after adding 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason.
Four of the five starting offensive linemen are coming back, led by Jaquavian Bell (Sr.) along with a slew of sophomores.
DEFENSE
At 6-foot-1, 305 pounds, nose guard Kendrick Isom (So.) sets the tone for the Cardinals' defense. Bell and Caleb Holmes (Sr.) round out the defensive line as the ends.
Senior Tucker Owings has shined in the offseason at linebacker, giving Anderson hope that his second level can replace its lost production.
Blake, Aldridge and Baldwin all saw time in the secondary last season and will split time there again this year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jeffrey Moore (Jr.) returns as the team’s punter. The rest of the kicking game was undecided heading into fall camp.
Trailor’s speed will be utilized in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Blake has been the heart and soul of this team for three years now. They’ll go as far as he takes them.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve still got a young, experienced team. I have a lot of bright thoughts about this group. I think there is a ton of potential to make something happen.” – Darrow Anderson