AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2021 record: 4-6, 1-4 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Richard Russo (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Peyton Aldridge
QB/DB, Sr.
• Completed 51% of passes for 1,802 yards, 21 TDs; rushed for 526 yards, 5 TDs.
Peyton Baldwin
WR/DB, Sr.
• Made 27 tackles, 2 INTs; had 270 yards, 4 TDs of offense.
Nemo Bell
DE/RB, Jr.
• Made 35 tackles, 4 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
First-year head coach Richard Russo has assembled a strong staff. Veteran Andrew Aldridge will coach the linemen; the well-traveled Drew Dance is offensive coordinator and will also coach defensive backs; and former Tupelo player T.J. Springer will handle the receivers and defensive ends.
OFFENSE
Dance, most recently at Scotts Hill in Tennessee, brings a hurry-up offense to Potts Camp. Directing it will be QB Peyton Aldridge (Sr.), who earned All-Area honors last season.
His top target is gone, though, with Britten Traylor transferring to Olive Branch. But Russo still feels good about the receiving position.
Peyton Baldwin (Sr.) is the team’s best possession receiver. And the group should get a boost from Ryan Jones (Sr.), a transfer from Atlanta.
Nemo Bell (Jr.), Jeffrey Moore (Sr.) and Treyion Rooks (Sr.) are the running backs. Up front, center Ethan Bridges (Sr.) and left tackle Kendric Isom (Jr.) return.
DEFENSE
Bridges and Isom also anchor the defensive front in Potts Camp’s 4-3 scheme – the former at tackle, the latter at end.
Bell is the sam linebacker, while Moore is the mike. Anthony Emanuel (Jr.) will play the rover position.
The secondary goes six deep and is led by Aldridge, Baldwin, Jones and Drew Hogan (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jones will punt, while Jesus Ramirez (Sr.) is the kicker. Jones and Malik Faulkner (Jr.) will return kickoffs, and Baldwin will handle punt returns.
X-FACTOR
If the offensive line can gel quickly, then the Cardinals should be able to fly on offense.
COACH SPEAK
“Counting heavily on him to be the guy, the leader on the team. He’s got to pick up coach Dance’s offense quick.” – Richard Russo, on QB Peyton Aldridge
