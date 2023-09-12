MYRTLE – Despite sweeping West Union on the road Tuesday night, Potts Camp coach Julianna Garner wasn’t pleased with her team’s play.
Potts Camp mostly cruised through the first two sets, but a pileup of errors in the third forced the Cardinals to play from behind for most of it. The Cardinals completed the comeback late to finish off a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 sweep in the Region 1-3A contest.
“My girls didn’t play well at all,” Garner said. “They didn’t play to their potential. We’ve got a bunch of stuff we need to go work on because that’s not where I want them to be to play the rest of the division games.”
West Union (3-11, 0-1) had its own issues with errors, especially on serves. The Eagles fell behind 13-4 in the opening set and couldn’t recover. Potts Camp (13-3, 1-0) rolled to take it.
“Service errors were huge, that’s what I was just looking at,” West Union coach Jamie Hayles said. “When you start off a set and you have four of your first five servers get into the net, it makes a difference. Volleyball is a game of errors, and we had a ton of ‘em today. That essentially was a determining factor.”
Potts Camp jumped out to another large lead in the second set and kept its foot on the gas pedal to obtain a 2-0 advantage, but everything crumbled for the Cardinals at the start of the third set.
Attacks and serves couldn’t stop rippling the net or flying off well out of bounds. At one point, the Cardinals trailed by as much as six, at 11-5 and 12-6. Although the errors never really stopped for Potts Camp, it managed to stanch the bleeding by serving up some aces, getting a kill here and there and benefitting from West Union’s own mistakes. With the third set tied at 22, the Cardinals scored three consecutive points to take the match.
“On our side, we’ve got to hold ourselves accountable and limit our mistakes,” Garner said. “We limit our mistakes, we’ll be a lot better off with beating teams and doing what we need to do. The rest of our week and next week’s going to be very tough, so the girls are going to have to get in the gym, work on everything and come out even stronger on Thursday.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.