HOUSTON – Houston had no answers for Corinth’s 1-2 pitching punch.
A day after Kinley Pittman shut down the Lady Hilltoppers, Callie Pounders did the same as Corinth took a 2-0 win Saturday to sweep the Class 4A second-round playoff series.
Pounders allowed just one hit and three baserunners total, and she struck out eight. Pittman held Houston to two runs in Game 1.
“We are fortunate in that area, and we’ve told them all year long our pitching’s going to keep us in every ballgame,” Corinth coach Maggi Vondenstein said. “We’ve just got to be able to generate runs.”
Houston starter Sydney Bean (15-6) matched Pounders, allowing just one hit through the first five innings. But the Lady Warriors (17-5) finally gave some run support in sixth inning, when Maggie Parchman led off with her first home run of the year. Anna Hudson drove in another run with a single to center field.
Houston (21-9) finally threatened in the bottom of the sixth, putting two on base thanks to a walk and a fielding error by Pounders (8-0). The sophomore hurler composed herself, getting a lineout and strikeout to end the inning.
“The walk definitely got me flustered, and so did the error,” Pounders said. “But I was just trying to breathe. I knew I had done pretty good so far, so I was trying to calm down and just do what I could.”
Houston’s lone hit was a Skylar White single in the third, but that was erased by an inning-ending double play. Pounders kept the Lady Toppers out of sorts with a good mix of pitches.
“My changeup was definitely more effective than it has been all season, and my riseball and my curveball were working pretty well,” she said.
Corinth will face the winner of the Pontotoc/Kosciusko series in the third round.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Following Parchman’s homer to left-center field in the sixth, Pittman drew a one-out walk, moved to second on Addyson Moore’s single and then scored on Hudson’s hit.
Big Stat: Pounders threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 23 batters she faced.
Talking Point: “We had a chance in the sixth with the top (of the order) up. If you’d had told me we had that chance with two on, I’d have taken it all day against that bunch.” – Houston’s Derick Kirby
