HOUSTON – Jordan Pratt provided a spark on defense and helped apply the finishing touches on offense Friday night.
The senior tailback and linebacker scored one touchdown on each side of the ball, and Houston rolled past Shannon 31-14 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Pratt’s 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave the Hilltoppers (10-1) a 16-0 lead late in the first half. That was the halftime score.
“I saw it, it hit me dead in the chest,” Pratt said. “I had one man to beat. I couldn’t let them tackle me.”
Then he broke off a 35-yard TD run to make it 24-0 with 2:08 left in the third quarter and effectively put the game out of reach. Pratt finished the game with 77 yards on eight carries.
“He’s played well all year,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “He’s done a good job of stepping up when Jalen (Washington) went down, and he played (nearly) all night.”
Washington, a 2,000-yard rusher last season, suffered a season-ending knee injury when Houston beat Shannon on Sept. 9. His replacement, Jamal Cooperwood, left Friday’s game early in the third quarter with an injury and the Hilltoppers clinging to a 16-0 lead.
But Shannon (6-5) could never mount a rally. The Red Raiders didn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the fourth quarter, when Kegan Ruff ran in from 14 yards to make it 24-6.
Shannon finished with 255 rushing yards but didn’t have much to show for it, thanks in part to two lost fumbles. The Raiders had driven from their own 7 to Houston’s 36 when Pratt got his scoop-and-score.
“We really started slow on defense. Everybody was kind of slow; we had to pick it up, go faster,” Pratt said.
Quarterback Steele Brooks helped get the offense going. He scored on a 19-yard run for an 8-0 Houston lead early in the second quarter. He added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth.
“Steele played probably his best game, and this time of year that’s what you need,” Dampeer said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Pratt’s 35-yard TD run late in the third quarter gave Houston plenty of breathing room.
Point Man: Brooks completed 8 of 10 passes for 177 yards, plus he rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We got the Shannon team that we knew they could be. They played really well early, and it took us a little while to get going.” – Dampeer
Notes
• This is the 12th-straight season Shannon has lost in the first round.
• Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, plus he passed for 61 yards.
• Houston will host West Lauderdale next week.
