GRENADA – Tupelo’s defense snapped awake its offense.
An interception by safety Zech Pratt led to a late touchdown as the Golden Wave put away Grenada, 20-7, in the Division 2-6A opener for both teams Friday night.
Tupelo (5-0) led 14-0 at halftime but managed only one first down on its first four possessions of the second half. Grenada was driving for a possible tying touchdown in the fourth quarter when cornerback Dillon Ruth tipped away a deep ball, which Pratt caught and returned to Grenada’s 45.
“I was just thinking, ‘Keep going and don’t give up on the play. Play through the whole play until the whistle’s blown,’” Pratt said.
The Golden Wave took immediate advantage. On the next play, Jeremiah Harrell hit J.Q. Witherspoon for a 40-yard gain, and two plays later he found Elijah Green for a 9-yard TD and a 20-7 lead.
Pratt iced the game with another interception on Grenada’s next drive.
“We saw blood in the water right there. But we’ve got to give some love to Dillon Ruth right there for tipping that football,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “It was a heck of a play, tipping that ball, Zech making that play.”
Tupelo had held Grenada (4-1) to minus-10 net rushing yards in the first half, but the Chargers started gashing the Wave with counter plays in the third quarter. Macaleb Taylor scored on one such a play, a 60-yard dash to cut Tupelo’s lead to 14-7 with 51 seconds left in the third.
Taylor finished with 144 yards on 13 carries.
“They saw something at halftime that worked, and they stuck with it. I would have, too,” Hardin said. “We finally adjusted to it and stopped it. Glad we did.”
Tupelo scored its first two touchdowns on big plays. Harrell found K.D. Gibson on a fly route for a 51-yard score in the first quarter, and then Qua Middlebrooks ran 40 yards for a TD to make it 14-0 at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter.
The Wave finished with 272 total yards. Harrell was 9 of 15 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Pratt’s tip-drill interception was just the spark Tupelo needed.
Point Man: Middlebrooks rushed for 139 yards on 28 carries.
Talking Point: “Things didn’t go our way first half. Probably could’ve been up 28-0, but we weren’t. We let them hang, and you let a team like that hang, they’re going to get after you.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo RB Jaboree Dooley and DB Shamaar Darden were both out with injuries.
• Tupelo’s Jakwon Morris had an interception on the final play of the first half. He took it from his own 12 to Grenada’s 8 before being run out of bounds.
• Next week, Tupelo returns home to face Oxford.
